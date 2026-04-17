Eric Lauer And Blue Jays Play Diamondbacks On April 17

Lauer is 1-2 with a 7.82 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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