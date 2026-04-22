Eric Lauer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Angels On April 22

Lauer is 1-3 with a 7.13 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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