Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Take On Rockies On April 18

Sheehan is 2-0 with a 6.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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