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Emmet Sheehan
Los Angeles Dodgers

Emmet Sheehan

Los Angeles Dodgers • #80 RP

Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Take On Rockies On April 18

Emmet Sheehan will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Sheehan has -158 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheehan is 2-0 with a 6.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emmet Sheehan

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