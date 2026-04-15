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Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock

Seattle Mariners • #26 RP

Emerson Hancock And Mariners Play Padres On April 15

Emerson Hancock will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Hancock has -138 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hancock is 2-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emerson Hancock

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