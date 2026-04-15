Emerson Hancock And Mariners Play Padres On April 15

Hancock is 2-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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