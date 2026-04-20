Emerson Hancock And Mariners Take On Athletics On April 20

Hancock is 2-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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