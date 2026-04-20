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Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock

Seattle Mariners • #26 RP

Emerson Hancock And Mariners Take On Athletics On April 20

Emerson Hancock will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, April 20 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Hancock has +118 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hancock is 2-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emerson Hancock

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