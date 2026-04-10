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Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock

Seattle Mariners • #26 RP

Emerson Hancock And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On April 10

Emerson Hancock will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, April 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Hancock has +120 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hancock is 1-1 with a 0.71 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Astros are averaging 6.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emerson Hancock

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