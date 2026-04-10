Emerson Hancock And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On April 10

Hancock is 1-1 with a 0.71 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Astros are averaging 6.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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