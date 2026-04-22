Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Rays On April 22

De La Cruz is hitting for a .276 BA, .343 OBP and .571 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .914 and he has scored 21 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs (13th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he mashed two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-6) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (0-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season.

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