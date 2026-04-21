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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Rays On April 21

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .261 BA, .333 OBP and .511 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 18 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 13 runs. De La Cruz has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Steven Matz makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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