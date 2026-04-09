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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Marlins On April 9

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Thursday, April 9 at 12:10 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .234 BA, .321 OBP and .447 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored nine runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in six runs. De La Cruz has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (0-0) starts for the Marlins, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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