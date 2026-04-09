Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Marlins On April 9

De La Cruz is hitting for a .234 BA, .321 OBP and .447 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored nine runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in six runs. De La Cruz has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (0-0) starts for the Marlins, his third this season.

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