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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Square Off Against Giants On April 16

Elly De La Cruz and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 12:40 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .282 BA, .363 OBP and .577 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .940, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. De La Cruz has recorded five steals on six attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Giants.

Landen Roupp gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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