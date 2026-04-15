Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Face Orioles On April 15
Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, April 15 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has -146 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Rodriguez is 1-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
The Orioles are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.