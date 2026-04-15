Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Face Orioles On April 15

Rodriguez is 1-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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