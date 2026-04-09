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Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez

Arizona Diamondbacks • #57 SP

Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Take On Mets On April 9

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, April 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has -112 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Rodriguez is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing four hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eduardo Rodriguez

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