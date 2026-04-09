Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Take On Mets On April 9

Rodriguez is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing four hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.