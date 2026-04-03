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Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez

Arizona Diamondbacks • #57 SP

Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Play Braves On April 3

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, on Friday, April 3 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has +100 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Rodriguez is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Braves are averaging 5.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eduardo Rodriguez

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