Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Play Braves On April 3

Rodriguez is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Braves are averaging 5.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.