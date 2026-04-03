Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Play Braves On April 3
Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, on Friday, April 3 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has +100 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Rodriguez is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Braves are averaging 5.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.