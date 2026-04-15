Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Take On Brewers On April 15

Cease is 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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