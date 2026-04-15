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Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays

Dylan Cease

Toronto Blue Jays • #84 SP

Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Take On Brewers On April 15

Dylan Cease will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Cease has -146 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cease is 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Cease

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