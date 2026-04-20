Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Face Angels On April 20

Cease is 0-0 with a 1.74 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up two hits.

The Angels are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.