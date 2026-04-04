Dustin May And Cardinals Take On Tigers On April 4
Dustin May will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 1:10 p.m. ET. May has -138 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
May is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Tigers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.