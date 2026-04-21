Dustin May And Cardinals Face Marlins On April 21

May is 2-2 with a 6.98 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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