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Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals

Dustin May

St. Louis Cardinals • #3 SP

Dustin May And Cardinals Face Marlins On April 21

Dustin May will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. May has +116 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

May is 2-2 with a 6.98 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dustin May

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