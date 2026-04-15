FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals

Dustin May

St. Louis Cardinals • #3 SP

Dustin May And Cardinals Take On Guardians On April 15

Dustin May will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, April 15 at 1:15 p.m. ET. May has -160 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

May is 1-2 with a 9.45 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dustin May

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News