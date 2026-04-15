Dustin May And Cardinals Take On Guardians On April 15
Dustin May will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, April 15 at 1:15 p.m. ET. May has -160 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
May is 1-2 with a 9.45 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.