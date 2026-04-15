Dustin May And Cardinals Take On Guardians On April 15

May is 1-2 with a 9.45 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.