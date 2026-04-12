Drew Rasmussen And Rays Face Yankees On April 12

Rasmussen is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday, April 1 when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.