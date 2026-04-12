FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen

Tampa Bay Rays • #57 SP

Drew Rasmussen And Rays Face Yankees On April 12

Drew Rasmussen will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Rasmussen has -158 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Rasmussen is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday, April 1 when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Rasmussen

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News