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Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On April 23

Drake Baldwin and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Thursday, April 23 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Baldwin is hitting for a .310 BA, .378 OBP and .530 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .908 and he has scored 25 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 22 runs (3rd in MLB). In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.12 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Baldwin

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