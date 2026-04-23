Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On April 23

Baldwin is hitting for a .310 BA, .378 OBP and .530 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .908 and he has scored 25 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 22 runs (3rd in MLB). In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.12 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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