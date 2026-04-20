Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On April 20

Baldwin is hitting for a .304 BA, .366 OBP and .500 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .866 and he has scored 21 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (4th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

The Nationals will send Jake Irvin (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.16 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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