Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Guardians On April 12

Baldwin is hitting for a .328 BA, .397 OBP and .607 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.004, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 14 runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (2nd in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (0-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.

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