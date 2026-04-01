Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Athletics On April 1

Baldwin had a .274 BA, .341 OBP and .469 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .810 and he scored 56 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 80 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

The Athletics will look to Luis Severino (0-0) in his second start of the season.

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