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Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Athletics On April 1

Drake Baldwin and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Athletics at Truist Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Baldwin had a .274 BA, .341 OBP and .469 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .810 and he scored 56 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 80 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

The Athletics will look to Luis Severino (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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