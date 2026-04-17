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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Rangers On April 17

Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, April 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Canzone has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .195 BA, .277 OBP and .439 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored seven runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Canzone has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Jacob deGrom (1-0) takes the mound for the Rangers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.87 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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