Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Rangers On April 17

Canzone is hitting for a .195 BA, .277 OBP and .439 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored seven runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Canzone has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Jacob deGrom (1-0) takes the mound for the Rangers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.87 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

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