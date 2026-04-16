Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Padres On April 16

Canzone is hitting for a .205 BA, .289 OBP and .462 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored seven runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Canzone has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.

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