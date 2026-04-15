Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Padres On April 15

Canzone is hitting for a .200 BA, .275 OBP and .457 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored seven runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Canzone has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez (1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.

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