Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Cardinals On April 24

Canzone is hitting for a .259 BA, .317 OBP and .537 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored nine runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

The Cardinals are sending Andre Pallante (2-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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