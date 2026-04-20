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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Athletics On April 20

Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will take on the Athletics at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, April 20 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Canzone has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .255 BA, .321 OBP and .489 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored eight runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Canzone has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Rangers.

The Athletics will look to J.T. Ginn (0-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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