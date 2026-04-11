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Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers

Dillon Dingler

Detroit Tigers • #13 C

Dillon Dingler And Tigers Take On Marlins On April 11

Dillon Dingler and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Dingler has +920 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Dingler is hitting for a .270 BA, .386 OBP and .459 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored six runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (0-1) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dillon Dingler

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