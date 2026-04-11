Dillon Dingler And Tigers Take On Marlins On April 11

Dingler is hitting for a .270 BA, .386 OBP and .459 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored six runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (0-1) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.

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