Dillon Dingler And Tigers Take On Marlins On April 10

Dingler is hitting for a .265 BA, .390 OBP and .471 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored five runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Twins.

Chris Paddack (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.