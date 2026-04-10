Dillon Dingler And Tigers Take On Marlins On April 10
Dillon Dingler and his Detroit Tigers will face the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Dingler has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Dingler is hitting for a .265 BA, .390 OBP and .471 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored five runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Twins.
Chris Paddack (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.