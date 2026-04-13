Dean Kremer And Orioles Take On Diamondbacks On April 13

Kremer went 11-10 with a 4.19 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

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