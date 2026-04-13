FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dean Kremer
Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer

Baltimore Orioles • #64 SP

Dean Kremer And Orioles Take On Diamondbacks On April 13

Dean Kremer will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, April 13 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Kremer has +126 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Kremer went 11-10 with a 4.19 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dean Kremer

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News