Dean Kremer And Orioles Take On Diamondbacks On April 13
Dean Kremer will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, April 13 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Kremer has +126 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Kremer went 11-10 with a 4.19 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.