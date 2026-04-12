Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Face Twins On April 12

Schneider is hitting for a .238 BA, .407 OBP and .429 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 22.2% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored six runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (2-0 with a 1.08 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.

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