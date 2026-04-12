Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Face Twins On April 12
Davis Schneider and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Schneider has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Schneider is hitting for a .238 BA, .407 OBP and .429 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 22.2% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored six runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.
Taj Bradley (2-0 with a 1.08 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.