Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Face Twins On April 10
Davis Schneider and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre, on Friday, April 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Schneider has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Schneider is hitting for a .214 BA, .421 OBP and .429 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 26.3% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored four runs. In 19 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Dodgers.
The Twins will look to Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1) in his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.