Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Face Twins On April 10

Schneider is hitting for a .214 BA, .421 OBP and .429 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 26.3% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored four runs. In 19 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Dodgers.

The Twins will look to Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1) in his third start of the season.

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