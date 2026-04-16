Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Play Brewers On April 16
Davis Schneider and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Thursday, April 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Schneider has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Schneider is hitting for a .240 BA, .387 OBP and .440 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 19.4% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored seven runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Brewers.
Brandon Sproat (0-1) makes the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.