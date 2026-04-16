Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Play Brewers On April 16

Schneider is hitting for a .240 BA, .387 OBP and .440 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 19.4% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored seven runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (0-1) makes the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.

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