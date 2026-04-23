Davis Martin And White Sox Play Diamondbacks On April 23

Martin is 3-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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