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Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox

Davis Martin

Chicago White Sox • #65 SP

Davis Martin And White Sox Play Diamondbacks On April 23

Davis Martin will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Thursday, April 23 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Martin has -125 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Martin is 3-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davis Martin

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