David Peterson And Mets Square Off Against Dodgers On April 13

Peterson is 0-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 6.1 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.