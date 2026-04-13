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David Peterson
New York Mets

David Peterson

New York Mets • #23 SP

David Peterson And Mets Square Off Against Dodgers On April 13

David Peterson will get the start for the New York Mets against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, April 13 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Peterson has -125 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Peterson is 0-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 6.1 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
David Peterson

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