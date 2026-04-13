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David Fry
Cleveland Guardians

David Fry

Cleveland Guardians • #6 LF

David Fry And Guardians Take On Cardinals On April 13

David Fry and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Monday, April 13 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Fry has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Fry is hitting for a .200 BA, .333 OBP and .250 SLG with a 41.7% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .583 and he has scored one run. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Braves.

Matthew Liberatore (0-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
David Fry

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