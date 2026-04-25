David Fry And Guardians Take On Blue Jays On April 25
David Fry and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, April 25 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Fry has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Fry is hitting for a .241 BA, .371 OBP and .276 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored five runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. In his most recent action (on April 19 against the Orioles) he went 2 for 3.
Kevin Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.