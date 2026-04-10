Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Twins On April 10

Varsho is hitting for a .184 BA, .295 OBP and .237 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .532 and he has scored four runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Varsho has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1) makes the start for the Twins, his third of the season.

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