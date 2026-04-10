FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Twins On April 10

Daulton Varsho and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre, on Friday, April 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Varsho has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .184 BA, .295 OBP and .237 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .532 and he has scored four runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Varsho has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1) makes the start for the Twins, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News