Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Diamondbacks On April 17

Varsho is hitting for a .266 BA, .338 OBP and .469 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored eight runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. Varsho has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Mike Soroka makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.87 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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