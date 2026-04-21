Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Square Off Against Angels On April 21

Varsho is hitting for a .250 BA, .329 OBP and .441 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored eight runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. Varsho has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-0 with a 3.47 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.