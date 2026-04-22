Dansby Swanson And Cubs Square Off Against Phillies On April 22

Swanson is hitting for a .187 BA, .337 OBP and .400 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and an 18.9% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 20 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Phillies.

Kyle Backhus gets the call to start for the Phillies, his first of the season.

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