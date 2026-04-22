Dansby Swanson And Cubs Square Off Against Phillies On April 22
Dansby Swanson and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Swanson has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
Swanson is hitting for a .187 BA, .337 OBP and .400 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and an 18.9% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 20 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Phillies.
Kyle Backhus gets the call to start for the Phillies, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.