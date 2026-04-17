Dansby Swanson And Cubs Face Mets On April 17

Swanson is hitting for a .200 BA, .347 OBP and .417 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 18.7% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 17 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. Swanson has recorded one steal on one attempt. He hit a home run while going 3-for-5 in his previous game against the Phillies.

The Mets will send Kodai Senga (0-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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