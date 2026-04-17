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Dansby Swanson
Chicago Cubs

Dansby Swanson

Chicago Cubs • #7 SS

Dansby Swanson And Cubs Face Mets On April 17

Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, on Friday, April 17 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Swanson has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Swanson is hitting for a .200 BA, .347 OBP and .417 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 18.7% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 17 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. Swanson has recorded one steal on one attempt. He hit a home run while going 3-for-5 in his previous game against the Phillies.

The Mets will send Kodai Senga (0-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dansby Swanson

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