Daniel Susac And Giants Face Nationals On April 19

Susac is hitting for a .500 BA, .522 OBP and .682 SLG with an 8.7% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.204 and he has scored one run. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will look to PJ Poulin (2-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.