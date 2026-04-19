Daniel Susac And Giants Face Nationals On April 19
Daniel Susac and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Susac has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Susac is hitting for a .500 BA, .522 OBP and .682 SLG with an 8.7% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.204 and he has scored one run. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Nationals.
The Nationals will look to PJ Poulin (2-0) in his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.