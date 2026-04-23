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Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez

Philadelphia Phillies • #61 SP

Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Take On Cubs On April 23

Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, April 23 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Sanchez has -136 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Sanchez is 2-2 with a 1.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering no earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cristopher Sanchez

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