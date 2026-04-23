Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Take On Cubs On April 23

Sanchez is 2-2 with a 1.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering no earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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