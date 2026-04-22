Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Pirates On April 22

Seager is hitting for a .203 BA, .323 OBP and .430 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 16 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

The Pirates will send Braxton Ashcraft (1-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.