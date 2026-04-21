Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Pirates On April 21

Seager is hitting for a .200 BA, .326 OBP and .440 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 15 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Carmen Mlodzinski (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.77 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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