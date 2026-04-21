Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Pirates On April 21
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Seager has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Seager is hitting for a .200 BA, .326 OBP and .440 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 15 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.
Carmen Mlodzinski (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.77 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.