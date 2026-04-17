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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Face Mariners On April 17

Corey Seager and his Texas Rangers will take on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, April 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Seager has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .203 BA, .321 OBP and .453 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 12 runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. Seager has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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