Corey Seager And Rangers Play Dodgers On April 10

Seager is hitting for a .238 BA, .333 OBP and .452 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored seven runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. Seager has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Tyler Glasnow (1-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.

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