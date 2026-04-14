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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On April 14

Corey Seager and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Seager has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .207 BA, .314 OBP and .431 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 10 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. Seager has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.47 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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