Corey Seager And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On April 14

Seager is hitting for a .207 BA, .314 OBP and .431 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 10 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. Seager has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.47 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.